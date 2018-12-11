Update: CANNIBAL CORPSE Guitarist PAT O'BRIEN Makes Court Appearance Wearing Anti-Suicide Vest; Bail Set At $50,000 Pending Drug Test (Video)

According to an update from WFLA News Channel 8 (watch below), Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O'Brien, who was arrested and charged with "aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with deadly weapon and burglary occupied dwelling with assault or battery", appeared in a Hillsborough County Courthouse this morning wearing an anti-suicide vest. A judge made it clear to O'Brien that he would need to be tested for drugs if he's able to bond out of jail. Bail has been set at $50,000.

O'Brien was arrested after a Northdale home (Hillsborough County, Florida) caught fire with exploding ammunition inside. According to initial reports the massive fire broke out Monday night (December 10th) at a home on Norwood Drive. Deputies say Pat O'Brien lives in the home.

Hillsborough County firefighters were able to get the fire under control after about an hour but struggled due to the ammunition inside exploding due to the flames. Crews remained at the scene throughout the night and kept the road blocked long after the fire was put out.

Around the same time the house caught fire, the sheriff's office got a call about a burglary in progress at a nearby home on Windflower Circle. An arrest report shows O'Brien went in the house without permission and ignored orders from the family to leave.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, on 12/10/18 at approximately 6:57 PM, Patrick O'Brien entered 4732 Windflower Cr, to which he did not have permission from the owner/victim, nor did he know any residents at the above listed address. The residents ordered the defendant to exit the home immediately, at which point Patrick O'Brien pushed one of the residents to the ground against her will and fled into the backyard. When a deputy arrived, Patrick O'Brien would not obey his lawful commands and ran towards the deputy with a knife in his right hand.

O'Brien was contained using a taser and was taken into custody. He is charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with Deadly Weapon and Burglary Occupied Dwelling with Assault or Battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Yesterday it was announced that Cannibal Corpse, as well as Lamb Of God and Amon Amarth, will support on Leg Five: North America of Slayer's Final World Tour. Dates are listed below.

May

2 - Ak-Chin Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

3 - Isleta Amphitheatre - Albuquerque, NM

5 - UTEP/Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX

7 - Bert Ogden Arena - Edinburg, TX

8 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

10 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

11 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, Florida

13 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

14 - Merriweasther Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

16 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

17 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre - Bonner Springs, KS

19 - DTE Energy Music Center - Clarkston, MI

20 - Covel Centre - Youngstown, OH

22 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

24 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA