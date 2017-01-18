Update: GRIM REAPER – Steve Grimmett In “Good Company And High Spirits”; Photo

Millie Grimmett, the wife of Steve Grimmett (Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper), has issued an update on her husband’s condition along with a photo from the hospital showing Steve with his bandmates.

The update reads: “Just been sent this photo. As you can see Steve is in good company and high spirits.”

Millie revealed that Steve took ill at Saturday night's (January 14th) concert in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and performed most of the show sitting down. He was then taken to a hospital where he had an operation to remove an infection from his foot and bones. She later revealed that the operation didn't work and Steve was “currently in the operating theatre having limbs removed.”

In an update, Millie now reveals: “Yesterday Steve had his right leg removed from below the knee. The infection was so aggressive it spread from his toes to his knee over night. I've briefly spoken to him and he sounds in high spirits, laughing and joking. Hopefully he will start his journey home next week.”

As mentioned yesterday, the remainder of the Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper tour has been cancelled.

Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper released the new album, Walking In The Shadows, back in September via Dissonance Productions.

