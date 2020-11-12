Update: TICKETMASTER Spokesman Says "There Is Absolutely No Requirement From Ticketmaster Mandating Vaccines/Testing For Future Events"

Ticketmaster is preparing for a return to live events as early as 2021, but it might not be all-access entry.

The ticket sales giant said in a statement to the Toronto Sun on Thursday that it is exploring the potential for event organizers to ask fans for COVID vaccine status and/or test results. It says the concept would have third-party health-care providers link to fans’ digital tickets.

On Wednesday, Billboard reported Ticketmaster was working on a framework requiring fans to provide either a vaccination status on their smartphone or a negative test within a 24- to 72-hour timeframe in order to gain admittance to a live event.

But a spokesman refuted the claim, saying, “There is absolutely no requirement from Ticketmaster mandating vaccines/testing for future events.”

“Unfortunately, this has been widely reported and is incorrect. Ticketmaster does not have the power to set policies around safety/entry requirements, which would include vaccines and/or testing protocols. That is up to the discretion of the event organizer.”

