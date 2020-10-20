Update: TWISTED SISTER Singer DEE SNIDER Tells Court Clive Palmer "Not Good For My Image" In Copyright Case

The Guardian is reporting that Twisted Sister frontman, Dee Snider, has told a federal court hearing that Clive Palmer’s use of his hit 1980s song "We’re Not Gonna Take It" in a political ad campaign was “not good for my heavy metal image”.

Appearing remotely from his home in Las Vegas, Snider gave evidence in Universal Music’s court battle against Palmer over the mining billionaire’s use of the song in the 2019 federal election campaign. Under cross-examination on Tuesday, Snider told the court a cover version of the song used by Palmer had been “awful” and had “misrepresented” the song. He said he expected Universal, the exclusive licensee of his music, would “seek my views on any controversial use to any of my songs” out of “courtesy”.

“Mr Palmer’s image is not good for my heavy metal image, either. There is nothing to be gained from my association,” Snider said.

Palmer used a cover version of the song during his multimillion-dollar advertising blitz during last year’s federal election campaign. The Palmer version of the song changed the lyrics to: “Australia ain’t gonna cop it, no Australia’s not gonna cop it, Aussies not gonna cop it any more.”

Lawyers for the former MP have argued Palmer’s use of the song did not infringe on Universal’s copyright because the melody of "We’re Not Gonna Take It" was based on the hymn O Come, All Ye Faithful.

Read more at The Guardian.

(Top photo - Mark Weiss, 1984)