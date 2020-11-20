URIAH HEEP Guitarist MICK BOX Looks Back On Touring With KISS In The '70s, Comments On Drummer LEE KERSLAKE Not Getting Credit On Classic OZZY OSBOURNE Albums

Radio Forrest caught up with Uriah Heep guitarst Mick Box to discuss the band's new 50th Anniversary Box Set. During the interview, Box looks back on touring with KISS in the '70s and offered his thoughts on late Uriah Heep drummer Lee Kerslake not getting credit for playing on the Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman albums.

Box: "The versions of the (Ozzy) albums with Bob (Daisley / bass) and Lee on, and Randy (Rhoads) and Ozzy, were just immense. They're rock history. Anything else that Sharon (Osbourne) did to replace that is just bad news bears in my book. And in Lee's... it really hurt him. He got the Platinum (records before he died) but he didn't get the financial reward that should have gone with it, and that's very sad. But sometimes that's how it goes in our business."

Kerslake passed away at the age of 73 back in September. Kerslake, who played on several Uriah Heep albums as well as Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman, died following a lengthy illness battling prostate cancer. Mick Box has paid tribute to Kerslake with the following message:

"Lee was one of the kindest men on earth. As well as being a brother he was an incredible drummer, singer and song writer! He had a passion for life bar none and was much loved by the fans, as well as anyone who crossed his path! Rock in peace my friend and say hi to David,Gary, John and Trevor for me! This picture says it all!"

Kerslake was a member of Uriah Heep from 1971 - 1979, then again from 1981 - 2007. He first appeared on their 1972 album, Demons And Wizards, and went on to record nine studio records, as well as a live album, with the band before departing in 1978 after the Fallen Angels tour. He also played on David Byron's and Ken Hensley's solo albums, among other efforts during this period.

After achieving extreme commercial success with Ozzy Osbourne in the early '80s, Kerslake rejoined Uriah Heep in time for their Abominog album, regarded as a comeback album for the band by many critics. He would remain with the band until January 2007, appearing on an additional six studio albums, bringing his total contribution to Uriah Heep's output to 17 studio albums, along with several live records.