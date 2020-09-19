URIAH HEEP Guitarist MICK BOX Pays Tribute To Drummer LEE KERSLAKE - "This Picture Says It All"

Drummer Lee Kerslake has died at the age of 73. Kerslake, who played on several Uriah Heep albums as well as Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman, passed away after a lengthy illness battling prostate cancer.

The sad news was confirmed by former Uriah Heep member Ken Hensley, who revealed, "It's with the heaviest of hearts that I share with you that Lee Kerslake, my friend of 55 years and the best drummer I ever played with, lost his battle with cancer at 03:30 this morning. He died peacefully, praise The Lord, but he will be terribly missed. I know many of you were praying for him not to suffer and I thank you for that and, now that Lee is at peace, our thoughts and prayers should turn to his wife Sue who will need all the support she can get at this time."

Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box has paid tribute to Kerslake, posting the photo above along with the following message:

"Lee was one of the kindest men on earth. As well as being a brother he was an incredible drummer, singer and song writer! He had a passion for life bar none and was much loved by the fans, as well as anyone who crossed his path! Rock in peace my friend and say hi to David,Gary, John and Trevor for me! This picture says it all!"

Kerslake was a member of Uriah Heep from 1971 - 1979, then again from 1981 - 2007. He first appeared on their 1972 album, Demons And Wizards, and went on to record nine studio records, as well as a live album, with the band before departing in 1978 after the Fallen Angels tour. He also played on David Byron's and Ken Hensley's solo albums, among other efforts during this period.

After achieving extreme commercial success with Ozzy Osbourne in the early '80s, Kerslake rejoined Uriah Heep in time for their Abominog album, regarded as a comeback album for the band by many critics. He would remain with the band until January 2007, appearing on an additional six studio albums, bringing his total contribution to Uriah Heep's output to 17 studio albums, along with several live records.

BraveWords sends our condolences to Lee Kerslake's family, friends, bandmates, and fans. R.I.P.