URIAH HEEP - New Dates Added To North American Tour Schedule

In anticipation of the impending release of their 25th studio album, Living The Dream, classic rock icons Uriah Heep will embark on a North American tour in early 2018. Kicking off on February 6th in Ottawa, ON, the trek will run through this spring, with more dates newly added. The current itinerary can be seen below.

"I really looking forward to playing back in my home country," says singer Bernie Shaw. "It's been a good few years since the Deep have played in Canada and they'll be in for a treat. As for the States, it's always been a great market for Uriah Heep, and this tour will be uniting us again with some familiar cities and venues. Also making a long awaited trip to Texas is high on my list. Love the food, love the music scene there. Can't wait. Yeeee Ha!"

Founding member and lead guitarist Mick Box adds, "The mighty Heep are ready to rock North America. We have waited so long to put a tour in place and now we have one set, it is an incredibly exciting feeling to know we will soon be playing to our fans out there. We are counting down the days and our set list will be a musical journey that takes us from our first album 'Very 'Eavy, Very 'Umble to the last one 'Outsider.''Appy days!"

In addition to the tour announcement, the band have launched a pledge campaign to crowd fund Living The Dream, their forthcoming studio offering, making it the 25th in their storied career. Fans who contribute will have access to exclusive behind the scenes footage from the recording sessions as well as other perks such as playing with the band during a soundcheck, a signed copy of the album, and much more! Fans can participate at this location.

Tour dates:

February

6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

8 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey (Sold Out)

9 - Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm

10 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

11 - London, ON - London Music Hall

12 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Hall

14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

15-19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends Cruise V (Sold Out)

20 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café at ArtsQuest Center

21 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater 1894 (Sold Out)

22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

23 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den - Mohegan Sun

24 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

26 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head

27 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester PAC

March

1 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage

2 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

3 - Kent, OH - Kent Stage (Sold Out)

4 - Angola, IN - T. Furth Pac

6 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Potawotomi

11 - St. Charles, IL - Arcadia Theatre

14 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

15 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

16 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

18 - Burgettstown, PA - Pepsi Cola Roadhouse

April

6 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

7 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe's

8 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

12 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

13 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Boulder Station Casino

15 - Scottsdale, AZ - BLK Live

19 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach House

28 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

30 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

May

1 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

Uriah Heep is:

Mick Box: Guitars, Vocals

Phil Lanzon: Keyboards, Vocals

Bernie Shaw: Lead Vocals

Russell Gilbrook: Drums, Vocals

Dave Rimmer: Bass, Vocals

(Photo - Richard Stow)