URIAH HEEP To Begin Recording New Studio Album In Early 2021

Sea Of Tranquility founder Pete Pardo recently caught up with Uriah Heep guitarist Mick Box and bassist Davey Rimmer, who discussed work on their next studio album. Check out the interview below.

Rimmer: "With this downtime, I think it's given us all a chance to think about the next album. Living The Dream (previous album) was such fun to make; it went so well and, as Mick will tell you, was a great experience to make. Now I'm really looking forward to going in and starting the next one, which I think we're gonna start it early next year."

Box: "I think we're planning to go in in February. Pre-production in January, recording in February. The release is all down to the record company, I've gotta be honest. We never get a shout on that. They always seem to have some reason to release it at this time, that time, whatever time, ut the good news is there will be a new album, and it will be released, which is great."

Uriah Heep announced an extensive UK tour in November to celebrate their 50th Anniversary. A video trailer can be found below.

Uriah Heep’s longevity is a testament to the band’s excellent music, prolific song-writing and tireless efforts. The mighty Heep are cut from the same cloth of legends; their career spans over 50 years and it has been a roller coaster: 25 studio albums, 21 official live albums, more than 45 million albums sold worldwide and over 4000 shows performed across 60 countries. From the aptly titled 1970 debut album Very ‘Eavy… Very ‘Umble, through to their last magnificent studio record Living The Dream and DVD extravaganza Live at KOKO, London, Uriah Heep have always produced high quality hard rock blended with stunning melodies and intricate harmonies.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, the band will embark on a full UK tour in November 2020 if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in time.

UK tour dates:

November

1 - Glasgow, Scotland - Royal Concert Hall

2 - Gateshead, England - Sage

3 - Manchester, England - Bridgewater Hall

4 - London, England - The Palladium

6 - Birmingham, England - Symphony Hall

7 - Cardiff, Wales - St. David’s Hall