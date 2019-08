Urn have released a video for the track "Hunted", to be included on the band's new studio album, Iron Will Of Power, out September 20 via Season Of Mist. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Downfall Of Idols”

“Malignant Strange Vision”

“Funeral Oath”

“Prayers”

“Gates To Hyboria”

“Demonlord”

“Spears Of Light”

“Hunted”

“Will To Triumph”

“Hunted” video:

“Malignant Strange Vision”: