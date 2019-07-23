URN Reveal New Album Details; First Single Streaming

The recently signed Black Steel Worshipers of Urn will release their latest studio album, Iron Will Of Power, on September 20th. The tracklisting and album art can be found below. In conjunction with the announcement, Urn have shared the first single, "Malignant Strange Vision," streaming below.

Urn comment on the track: "In the darkest hours, when facing all fears and inner demons which drive you to a world beyond, there is no escape. No salvation, no solution but one. What could it be?"

Tracklisting:

“Downfall Of Idols”

“Malignant Strange Vision”

“Funeral Oath”

“Prayers”

“Gates To Hyboria”

“Demonlord”

“Spears Of Light”

“Hunted”

“Will To Triumph”

“Malignant Strange Vision”: