US Metal Legends THRUST Sign Worldwide Deal With Pure Steel Records; "Sorceress" Music Video Streaming

Pure Steel Records has announced the worldwide signing of American metal greats, Thrust. "This band brings to all of us an established brand of heavy metal which began on the streets of Chicago in 1981," says the label.

Over the years, Thrust have earned a tremendous fan following due their live performances as both headliner and as support act for Motörhead, Twisted Sister, MSG, and the mighty Judas Priest.

In 2017, the band began writing music for the forthcoming new album, Harvest Of Souls, that Pure Steel Records will soon unleash to metal fans around the world. Details on all will be forthcoming. In the meantime, watch a video for the new song "Sorceress" below.

Lineup:

Ron Cooke - guitars

Eric Claro - vocals

Angel Rodriguez - guitars

Ray Gervais - bass

Joe Rezendes - drums