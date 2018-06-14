USNEA Announce Fall North American Tour Dates
June 14, 2018, an hour ago
Portland doom quartet Usnea have announced Fall tour dates throughout North America. The band continues to tour in support of their recent full-length album, Portals Into Futility. The tour commences September 9th in Boston, MA, ends September 21st in Washington D.C. and includes two dates with Monolord, plus a performance at Basilica Soundscape. A full list of tour dates is available below.
September
9 - Boston, MA - O’Brien’s
10 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus (with Monolord)
11 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie (with Monolord)
12 - Montclair, NJ - Meat Locker
14 - Hudson, NY - Basilica Soundscape
15 - Montreal, QC - Casa de Popolo
16 - Toronto, ON - Coalition
17 - Syracuse, NY - Spark Art Space
18 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Tavern
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Brillobox
20 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter
21 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works