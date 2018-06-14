USNEA Announce Fall North American Tour Dates

Portland doom quartet Usnea have announced Fall tour dates throughout North America. The band continues to tour in support of their recent full-length album, Portals Into Futility. The tour commences September 9th in Boston, MA, ends September 21st in Washington D.C. and includes two dates with Monolord, plus a performance at Basilica Soundscape. A full list of tour dates is available below.

September

9 - Boston, MA - O’Brien’s

10 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus (with Monolord)

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie (with Monolord)

12 - Montclair, NJ - Meat Locker

14 - Hudson, NY - Basilica Soundscape

15 - Montreal, QC - Casa de Popolo

16 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

17 - Syracuse, NY - Spark Art Space

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Tavern

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Brillobox

20 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

21 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works