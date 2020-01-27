VADER Debut Lyric Video For New Song "Shock And Awe"; Solitude In Madness Album Out May 1

Polish extreme metal veterans, Vader, have released a lyric video for the new song, "Shock And Awe". The track will be featured on the band's upcoming 16th album, Solitude In Madness, out May 1 via Nuclear Blast Records. The album was recorded by Scott Akins at Grindstone Studios in the UK.

Watch the new video below, and stay tuned for complete album details, coming soon.

Vader recently announced their 2020 North American tour. The 23-date trek will kick off at Brick By Brick in San Diego on February 4 and will make stops in Orlando, Brooklyn and Chicago before concluding on February 28 at 1720 in Los Angeles. Joining the band on tour are special guests Abysmal Dawn, Hideous Divinity, and Vitriol.

Tour dates:

February

4 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

5 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

6 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

7 - Come and take it Live! - Austin, TX

8 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

9 - Warehouse Live Studio - Houston, TX

11 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

12 - The Drunk Horse Pub - Fayetteville, N

13 - Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

14 - The Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

15 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

16 - Le D’Auteuil - Quebec City, QC

17 - Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

18 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

19 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

20 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

21 - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

22 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

23 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

25 - Club Sur Seattle, WA

26 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

27 - Metro Opera House - Oakland, CA

28 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA