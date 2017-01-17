VADER - Strike Of The Empire US Tour To Kick-Off In May; INTERNAL BLEEDING, SACRIFICIAL SLAUGHTER, VOICES OF RUIN, And MICAWBER To Support

Polish death metal legends, Vader, has announced they will be invading the US in May. The band will make an appearance at Maryland Death Fest on May 26th before meeting up with the package. The trek will stop in New Orleans, San Diego, and Chicago, before concluding at the Webster Hall in New York city on June 16th.

Joining Vader on the 21-date tour are Internal Bleeding, Sacrificial Slaughter, Voices Of Ruin, and Micawber. Following the tour, Vader will continue onto San Juan, Puerto Rico to play at La Respuesta on June 17th.

Vader's Piotr states: "Vadermaniax!! Good news right after 2017 began: Vader strikes back to the USA again!! We’re gonna visit 23 places across the continent starting with famous Maryland Death Fest in May 26th, where we’ll play a very special set. Dates and details are coming soon. We all can’t wait to see you again!"

Tour dates:

May

26 - Maryland Death Fest - Baltimore, MD*

27 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

28 - Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

29 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

30 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

31 - Acadia - Houston, TX

June

1 - Curtain Club - Dallas, TX

3 - Blu Phoenix - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

5 - Malones - Santa Ana, CA

6 - Oakland Metro - Oakland, CA

7 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

8 - Las Vegas Death Fest - Las Vegas, NV

9 - Metro - Salt Lake City, UT

10 - Bluebird Theatre - Denver, CO

11 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

13 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

14 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

16 - Webster Music Hall - New York City, NY

17 - La Respuesta - San Juan, Puerto Rico *

* - Vader only