November 14, 2020, 8 hours ago

VAINGLORY Featuring Former CHASTAIN Vocalist KATE FRENCH Release New Single "Fire And Gasoline"

Georgia-based Vainglory, featuring former Chastain vocalist Kate French and guitarist Corbin King, have released a new single, "Fire And Gasoline". Check it out below and get it on Spotify here.

Vainglory released their self-titled debut in April 2007. Kate French recorded three album with Chastain between 1995 and 2004: Sick Society ('95), In Dementia ('97) and In An Outrage ('04)



