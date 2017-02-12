VALELUNA Release “Evensong” Video

Texas progressive rock band Valeluna has unveiled the official music video for "Evensong," off of their July 2016 full length release Affinity. "Evensong" was directed and edited by Ben Chai.

"We had met with Ben, the director for ‘Evensong’, about 4 months before actually filming to discuss plans and what our visions were for our music videos and right off the bat, it felt right. We wanted to hire someone that would work as hard filming and directing as we did making the music. Ben is that guy and I think this video exudes our passion for what we both do all in one phenomenal moment." – Valeluna

Drawing inspiration from the calming ambiance of Texas post rock, nostalgic classic rock influences, and the alluring nature of progressive songwriting, Valeluna's Affinity will envelope you in an atmosphere of emotional rock music and take you on a journey through soothing soundscapes to powerfully orchestrated anthems.