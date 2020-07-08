VALENTINO FRANCAVILLA Releases “Welcome To Hell” Single

The Italian guitar virtuoso, Valentino Francavilla, has released a brand-new single, "Welcome To Hell". The yet untitled second solo album has not been given an official release date as he is still shopping around for a label. Interested parties can get in touch.

Francavilla released his first self-produced solo album in September 20th, 2018. "Heavy Chains" was composed, played, sung and recorded entirely by him. The CD is an emotional and passionate expression of the composer, a lover of the classic ‘80s heavy metal, who wanted to keep this style with a touch of originality, guitar virtuosity and a modern sound reminiscent of the rock and metal productions of the golden years.

Francavilla is known from his work with the Norwegian metallers Tomorrow's Outlook and Italian heavy metal band White Skull.