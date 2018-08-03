VALKYRIA – Tierra Hostil Album Details Revealed

Spanish heavy metal band Valkyria, have revealed cover art, first advance single and tracklist of their second album Tierra Hostil (Hostile Land) that will be released October 10th through Fighter Records. Single “Abatido” is streaming below.

Tierra Hostil was recorded, mixed and mastered under the production of Pedro J. Monje (Vhäldemar) at his own Chromacity Studios where Valkyria recorded their debut album Principio y Fin (Beginning & End) in 2016. This new work shows a natural development and a more mature sound in their own style of melodic, catchy and powerful heavy metal that blends both modern and classic influences with a charming voice that creates killer vocal lines.

Tracklisting:

“Código de Honor”

“Abatido”

“Tierra Hostil”

“Rencor”

“Selenelion”

“Identidad Perdida”

“Vida Eterna”

“Ecos Del Mañana”

“Dunas De Sal”

“Tuareg”

“Abatido”: