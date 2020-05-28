VALKYRIE To Release Fear Album In July; "Feeling So Low" Song Streaming

Valkyrie return with their anthemic, riff-driven new album, Fear, coming July 24 via Relapse Records.

The Virginia-based heavy rockers first new album in five years, Fear finds Valkyrie sounding more progressive and diverse than ever before. Listen to the first single from Fear, “Feeling So Low”, below.

Fear is available on CD/LP/Digital. Physical packages are available for pre-order via Relapse.com, with digital downloads and streams available here.

Recorded at Earth Analog in Illinois, Fear showcases the tone-rich, organic songwriting process Valkyrie honed over the course of their career. A warm analog sound permeates each of the album's eight tracks, as blistering twin leads, soaring guitar harmonies by Pete and Jake Adams, poignant lyrics, and a relentless rhythm section result in a highly textured and timeless collection of heavy rock. With Fear, Valkyrie takes the next step in their evolution as one of the most creative and dynamic forces in the hard rock scene today. Tracks such as "Feeling So Low," "The Choice," and "Evil Eye" showcase Valkyrie expanding their sound, infusing their take on classic hard rock with a penchant for remarkable melodies and creative hooks.

Tracklisting:

"Feeling So Low"

"Afraid To Live"

"Loveblind"

"The Choice"

"Fear And Sacrifice"

"Brings You Down"

"Evil Eye"

"Exasperator"

"Feeling So Low":

Lineup:

Jake Adams - Guitar/Vocals

Pete Adams - Guitar/Vocals

Alan Fary - Bass Guitar

Warren Hawkins - Drums/Percussion

(Photo - Savo)