VALLENFYRE To Release Fear Those Who Fear Him Album This Summer; “12 Songs. No Samples. No Triggers. No Bullshit,” Says GREGOR MACKINTOSH

Crusty death/doom outfit, Vallenfyre, have returned to GodCity studio in a frozen Salem, MA to record the follow-up to their second album Splinters (2014). The new album will be entitled Fear Those Who Fear Him and sees the band recording as a three piece for the first time.

Joining stalwarts Gregor Mackintosh (vocals and guitar) and Hamish Glencross (guitar and bass) on the new record is Waltteri Väyrynen (drums) with production duties once again being helmed by Kurt Ballou (Converge, Nails, etc.).

Gregor Mackintosh comments: “12 songs. No samples. No triggers. No bullshit. Instead you get crucifyingly loud amps, ferocious drumming, and vicious vocals spitting out hate and venom. Raw honest brutality. No conformity. No compromise. A murderous nightmare vomiting poisonous bile onto a twisted world. Yeah, that's the bits I like...”

The tracklisting is:

“Born To Decay”

“Messiah”

“Degeneration”

“An Apathetic Grave”

“Nihilist”

“Amongst The Filth”

“The Merciless Tide”

“Dead World Breathes”

“Soldier Of Christ”

“Cursed From The Womb”

“Kill All Your Masters”

“Temple Of Rats”

Acclaimed shows to audiences across Europe and America in support of their celebrated second album Splinters honed the band into a bludgeoning live beast, and their ferocity in cohesion fuels this new album, which pushes their extremities of sound to wildly intense new levels.

Fear Those Who Fear Him will be released via Century Media Records this summer. Stay tuned for updates.