VALYRIA Premiere "Steel Inquisition"; New EP Into The Dying Of Time Due In May

With the world becoming a darker place by the day, there's a need for more metal bands that deal in realistic escapism; that is escapism that draws from events in the real world (see Joseph Campbell’s seminal Hero With A Thousand Faces for more) and helps the listeners cope heroically with their own daily battles. The aural equivalent of the work of George R.R. Martin.

Indeed, Alberta power-influenced progressive death metal band Valyria take their name from the works of the aforementioned Martin.

As the band explains. “Valyria is a ruined city in the world of Essos, the world in which George R.R. Martin’s A Song Of Fire And Ice takes place. Valyria is a city of wonderment, magic and untold power. The aesthetic Martin creates within his novels is a similar atmosphere to that we as a band try to conjure with our music.”

Influenced by Wintersun, The Faceless, Dragonforce, Blind Guardian and Omnium Gatherum, Valyria describes their sound as “dramatic, complex, uplifting, emotional, technical” something their fans will be able to hear on their new EP Into The Dying Of Time, which features "Steel Inquisition", "Tome Of The Shattered Vessels", "Of Sky And Sea", "The Crossing" and "Floating World".

Stoked for their fans to hear their new EP, Valyria have revealed the first single "Steel Inquisition".

The band comments: “We have spent the better part of a year arranging and recording the music and it has been a very long but rewarding process. All four of us combined our influences and styles into something that we are truly proud of. For those about to hear Steel Inquisition, it is a fast technical melodic death metal track with a strong power metal chorus and an epic conclusion designed to get the crowd moving and start things off with a bang. It is also an updated recording of its 2016 demo version. It features entirely new vocal tracks, slight differences in composition, and a new mix and master. The song is a retelling of Brandon Sanderson’s fantasy novel Mistborn, with a particular focus on the character Kelsier and his actions in creating a legend to lead a revolution through sacrifice."

Valyria’s forthcoming EP Into The Dying Of Time will be released on May 18th, and is available for pre-order on Bandcamp.

(Band photo by Graham Gnarles)