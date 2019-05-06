VAMACHARA Sign To Closed Casket Activities; Band Currently Touring

Closed Casket Activities has added Vamachara to its roster. The Southern California five-piece previously released the four-song EP Lapse in 2016, which was followed by the full-length Despondent in 2018. The band channels the late '90s and early '00s metal sound, with influences ranging from All Out War to Martyr AD to At The Gates.

The band has recorded its Closed Casket Activities debut, which was produced by Taylor Young of The Pit Recording Studio in Van Nuys, California. Further details about the band's next album will be revealed soon.

Vamachara have toured with like-minded bands such as The Acacia Strain, Twitching Tongues, Judiciary, Jesus Piece, Year Of The Knife, and Creeping Death. Upcoming Vamachara tour dates in the US and Europe are listed below.

May

6 - Atlanta, GA *

7 - Jacksonville, FL *

8 - Tampa, FL *

9 - Baton Rouge, LA +

10 - Houston, TX +

11 - Tulsa, OK +

22 - Essen, Germany - Don't Panic ^

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Übel & Gefährlich ^

24 - Querfurt, Germany - Return To Strength Fest ^

25 - Crailsheim, Germany - Jugendzentrum ^

26 - Olten, Switzerland - Coq D'Or ^

27 - Paris, France - Gibus

28 - London, UK - New Cross Inn ^

29 - Glasgow, UK - Audio ^

30 - Leeds, UK - Temple Of Boom ^

31 - Cardiff, UK - Fuel Rock Club ^

June

1 - Aarschot, Belgium - Revelation Fest ^

* dates with Chambers

+ dates with Piece of Mind

^ dates with Judiciary