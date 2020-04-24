VAMPIRE To Release Rex Album In June; "Melek-Taus" Lyric Video Posted

Deep in a musty, age-old cellar of old town Gothenburg, Vampire have been plotting something wicked... again. In 2020, frontman Hand Of Doom, guitarists Black String and Sepulchral Condor, bassist Command, and drummer Abysmal Condor proudly present their third studio album, Rex, which proves to be a tremendous sonic and compositional highlight in their career thus far.

Today the first single, "Melek-Taus" is released. The lyric video created by Aimed&Framed can be found below.

Vampire states about the new single: “'Melek-Taus' is the first 'real' single released from Rex and it happens to be the final song on the album. It's probably one of the most well-crafted Vampire songs we've made in every aspect. The lyrics for this one have a death defying, heroically reckless attitude. Listen and judge by yourselves!”

Rex will be released on June 19, and pre-sales have started today. It will be released on vinyl, as limited edition CD digipak and on all digital platforms.

Limited bundle offers are available at the band’s webstore. Limited clear vinyl (200x) and red vinyl (400x) are available here. Order/download/stream here.

- Recorded in Studio Nacksving in 2019-2020

- Engineered by Command and Isak Edh

- Mixed by Oskar Lindberg at Seven Gates Studios

- Mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano

- Artwork by Mitchell Nolte

Rex tracklisting:

"Prelusion"

"Rex"

"Inspiritus"

"Wiru-Akka"

"Pandemoni"

"Moloch"

"Rekviem"

"Serafim"

"Anima"

"Melek-Taus"

"Melek-Taus" lyric video:

Vampire is:

Hand of Doom - vocals

Black String - guitars

Sepulchral Condor - guitars

Command- bass

Abysmal Condor - drums