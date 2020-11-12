VAN HALEN - 1975 Pasadena High School Soundboard Recording Available For Streaming

My Collection has posted a 1975 soundboard recording of Van Halen at Pasadena High School. During the eight song set, which can be heard below, Van Halen perform several covers including ZZ Top’s "Chevrolet", Deep Purple’s "Maybe I’m A Leo", Johnny Winter’s "Rock And Roll Hoochie Koo," The James Gang's "Walk Away", and Edgar Winter’s "We All Had A Real Good Time".

Setlist:

"Chevrolet"

"Maybe I'm A Leo"

"Brown Sugar"

"And We All Had A Real Good Time"

"Walk Away"

"Rock And Roll Hoochie Koo"

"Don't Call Us, We'll Call You"

"I Live With Fools"