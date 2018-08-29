VAN HALEN - Breaking The Band TV Special To Re-Air On September 1st; Video Trailer Available

On June 17th the Reelz TV Network premiered Van Halen: Breaking The Band. It will re-air on Saturday, September 1 at 10:00pm EST / PST. The special features new interviews with bassist Michael Anthony and vocalist Sammy Hagar.

A show description reads: At the height of their success they were the biggest rock band in the world infamous for their excess and raucous live performances. With their strutting frontmen, wild hair and penchant for spandex they are often portrayed as the archetypal 80's American rock band. The band went through two 'break ups' covered by our timeline owing to a variety of factors but most prominently conflicts over the Van Halen brother's desire for total control and the destructive impacts of substance/alcohol abuse. By 1984 they were the biggest band in the world but, behind the scenes, all was not well and a battle for control raged between the brothers at the heart of the band and it’s lead singer, David Lee Roth. Years of touring, drugs and personality clashes had left them on the brink. When Roth’s ambitions grew beyond the band, the brothers moved quickly to force him out. Their millions of fans were left devastated, but rising from the ashes the they would regroup with a new front man, Sammy Hagar. Against the odds they reached even greater heights with a string of four consecutive #1 albums. Apparently vindicated by their decision the band appeared harmonious. But as the success grew, new tensions emerged and in 1995 the tale of ten years earlier was repeated when Hagar too was ousted for his apparent disloyalty.

Get Eddie Van Halen's classic chorus sound suped up for modern rig flexibility. The new EVH 5150 Chorus is based on a legendary unit Eddie used to add texture and dimension to some of his most classic recordings from the early 1980s.

With a simple three-knob setup - Volume, Tone and Intensity - the pedal features Input and Output Level pad switches, mono & stereo outputs and an internal True/Buffered Bypass switch. Combine this groundbreaking chorus pedal with the 5150 Overdrive for a huge sound that's thick and chewy. Order now at the Van Halen Store.

Pedal notes:

-Captures Eddie Van Halen's early ’80s chorus sound

-Legendary chorus circuit suped up for modern rig flexibility

-Input and Output Level switches to optimize signal-to-noise performance and achieve unity throughput gain

-Volume, Tone, & Intensity controls

-Internal True/Buffered Bypass switch

-Mono and Stereo outputs