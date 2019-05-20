VAN HALEN Frontman DAVID LEE ROTH Talks Potential Vegas Residency - “There’s Lots And Lots Of People Requesting”

Speaking to Brandy Robidoux of Hollywood Life, Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth waxed poetic about the possibility of a solo residency in Las Vegas; an excerpt follows:

When asked if he would ever join the list of A-list artists flocking to Vegas for residencies in the city, David Lee Roth admits the possibility is very much on the table. “Oh, I just pursued this, I was over at the House of Blues yesterday. There’s lots and lots of people requesting.”

But — what would a David Lee Roth residency entail? “I kind of am the patron saint of midnight when everybody’s guilty of all ages. It’d transcend neighborhoods. You can be wearing a cowboy hat or you can be wearing five inch clogs out there with sparkles in your hair. You can have dreadlocks or a crew cut, you can wear a military uniform to work or you can wear a bikini to work and you know what David Lee Roth brings to the proceedings, okay?”

Earlier this year, David Lee Roth joined Dutch trance DJ Armin Van Buuren on stage at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami to hype up the crowd while the duo performed a remix of Van Halen’s “Jump”.

Big Beat Records has now released the official studio version of the remix. Listen to the track below, and read more about how the collaborative effort came together at Rolling Stone.