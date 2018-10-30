VAN HALEN - Iconic DAVID LEE ROTH And SAMMY HAGAR Images Available From Rock Scene Auctions; Video Interview Streaming

Rock Scene Auctions' Sam And Dave auction, featuring iconic images of Van Halen singers David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar, ends tonight (Tuesday, October 30th) at 10 PM, EST.

Sammy Hagar, who has fronted bands including Van Halen, Montrose, and Chickenfoot, was introduced to music at a young age. When he was four years old he saw Elvis Presley on TV. He first saw a guitar at his uncle’s house and it quickly peaked his curiosity. He fell in love with music and started playing guitar. He saw The Rolling Stones in concert when he was a teenager and immediately knew he wanted to be like them.

(Photos - Mark Weiss)