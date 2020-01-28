VAN HALEN - Learn To Play 1984 Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums: Van Halen - 1984, is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

Released on January 9, 1984, Van Halen’s 1984 is the sixth studio album by the American hard-rock giants. It was the last Van Halen album until A Different Kind Of Truth in 2012 to feature lead singer David Lee Roth, who left in 1985 following creative differences and as of 2019, the final full length album to feature all four original members.

In this course, LickLibrary veteran, Jamie Humphries walks you through the many highlights of each song from this acoustic gem, one phrase at a time, including all of Eddie Van Halen’s legendary guitar parts.

Learn to play the following:

• "Jump"

• "Panama"

• "House Of Pain"

• "Drop Dead Legs"

• "Hot For Teacher"

• "I’ll Wait"

• "Girl Gone Bad"

• "Top Jimmy"