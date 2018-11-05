VAN HALEN - Off-Broadway Play EDDIE AND DAVE To Open In January

Tickets are now on sale for the Atlantic Theater Company's presentation of Eddie And Dave, with performances beginning on January 10th and running through February 10th at Atlantic Stage 2, 330 West 16th Street, New York City.

Written by and featuring Amy Staats, and directed by Margot Bordelon, Eddie And Dave is a raucous retelling of the rise and fall of Pasadena’s most groundbreaking 80s rockers told through the foggy lens of a lonely, out of work MTV-VJ.

Eddie And Dave is a gender-bending new play by Amy Staats (Miles For Mary, Atlantic’s Tow Playwright-In-Residence) about hubris, friendship, family, fame, musical genius and what happens when the person you need is the one you find most irritating.

Fresh off of her acclaimed run as performer and collaborator in The Mad Ones’ Miles For Mary comes the Off-Broadway playwriting debut of the “impressive” (The Village Voice) Amy Staats.

For tickets and further details, head here.