VAN HALEN's "Panama" Featured In Professor Of Rock's "#1 In Our Hearts"; Includes Commentary By SKID ROW Guitarist SNAKE SABO (Video)

"Van Halen had their first and only #1 hit with 'Jump' in 1984, they should’ve easily had a few other number one hits including 'Panama', a sure fire no doubt it smash that still rocks as hard today as it did in 84. Was the song about a car? Was it about a stripper? Was it about heat? Find out in our exclusive story behind the Eddie Van Halen/ David Lee Roth scorcher with commentary by Dave “Snake” Sabo of Skid Row."