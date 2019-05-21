VAN HALEN Singer DAVID LEE ROTH - The Roth Show Episode #9, Part A: Diamond Dave’s Total Brain Wellness Reboot (Sativa Hybrid); Video

Van Halen singer David Lee Roth has posted Episode #8, Part A of his new podcast, The Roth Show. Watch below:

Earlier this year, David Lee Roth joined Dutch trance DJ Armin Van Buuren on stage at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami to hype up the crowd while the duo performed a remix of Van Halen’s “Jump”.

Big Beat Records has now released the official studio version of the remix. Get it here, and listen to the track below.

Read more about how the collaborative effort came together at Rolling Stone.