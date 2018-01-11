Vancouver's EMPRESS Announce Debut EP; "The Offering" Track Streaming

Introducing Empress... This three-headed beast from Vancouver, B.C. was born after guitarist/vocalist Peter Sacco (Seer) and drummer Chris Doyle attended a show headlined by doom mavens Elder. Inspired by the massive wall of sound and psychedelia they encountered on that fateful night, the pair enlisted bassist Brenden Gunn (Craters) and set out to create their own brand of stoner/sludge metal.

The trio, whose collective history dates back nearly a decade, went immediately to work. Within two months Empress wrote and recorded the five tracks now collectively known as Reminiscence. With this debut EP, Empress harvests a hybrid strain of monolithic groove, over-amped sludge and mutant prog.

Empress will self-release Reminiscence as a digital download on February 12th. Pre-order here, and listen to the track "The Offering" below.

Reminiscence by Empress

Lineup:

Peter Sacco - guitar/vox

Brenden Gunn - bass

Chris Doyle -drums

(Photo - Shimon Karmel)