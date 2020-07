Vancouver’s Empress has been announced as the first official signing for Petrichor. The sludge/post-metal/doom band will release their debut full-length, Premonition in October.

Premonition will be available on vinyl/CD/tape as well as digital.

Tracklisting:

“A Pale Wanderer”

“Sepulchre”

“Passage”

“Trost”

“Hiraeth”

“Premonition”

“Lion’s Blood”

