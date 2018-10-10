VANDALLUS Featuring MIDNIGHT Members Premiere “Infected” Single

US-based hard rock/metal band Vandallus have released a single for the song "Infected", taken from the album Bad Disease, out on now via Pure Steel Records. The album will be available as CD, DL and limited edition vinyl.

With Shaun Vanek (guitars and vocals), aka Vanik, and Steve Dukuslow (drums) Vandallus from Cleveland, Ohio do indeed feature the core of the mighty Midnight in their ranks. The current line-up is completed by Jason Vanek (vocals, guitar), with Tyler Harvey (Deadiron) on guitar and Tim Frederick (Wretch, Eternal Legacy, Destructor) on bass respectively. Although the band is Jason’s baby, Midnight boss Jamie Walters also contributed a few songs to Vandallus' debut effort On The High Side, which saw the light of day on High Roller Records in 2016.

“Vandallus is a totally different project from Midnight,” states Jason Vanek, “basically the idea came about of recording material in the vein of late 1970s/early 1980s hard rock. I've always wanted to do a project like this, so it came together very quickly.”

“We just wanted to write another batch of great hard rock songs!” comments Vanek on the second full-length Vandallus album Bad Disease. With songs like the uplifting “Heart Attacker”, the infectious speedster “Infected” (sounding very much like 1979 Dokken) and “Trash Talk'n”, a groovy rocker carried by a strong vocal performance, the new album carries on where the critically acclaimed On The High Side has left off.

Tracklisting:

“Infected”

“Trash Talk’n”

“Sundown Haze”

“Heart Attacker”

“Shock”

“Shake Down”

“Loaded”

“Vandallus”

“Bad Disease”

"Infected":

“Heart Attacker” video:

Lineup:

Jason Vanek - vocals, guitars

Vanik - guitars, drums, bass

Tyler Harvey - guitars

Tim Frederick - bass

Steve Dukuslow - drums