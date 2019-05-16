VANDEN PLAS - The Epic Works 1991-2015 Box Set Out In July; Video Trailer

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the release of The Epic Works 1991-2015, a stunning box set collection from the German masters of progressive metal, Vanden Plas, on July 12. Pre-order here.

The box set will include eight studio albums, one EP, a live recording, and a bonus disc (exclusive to the physical edition) entitled Bonus Treasures, that will include all unreleased, bonus, rare, and demo tracks from Vanden Plas. See below for a full list of included albums and a video trailer for the release.

i. Colour Temple

ii. AcCult

iii. The God Thing

iv. Far Off Grace

v. Spirit Of Live

vi. Beyond Daylight

vii. Christ 0

viii. The Seraphic Clockwork

ix. Chronicles Of The Immortals: Netherworld [Path One]

x. Chronicles Of The Immortals (Netherworld II)

xi. Bonus Treasures (Physical Edition Only)

A strictly limited edition of 1,500 copies worldwide, this box set includes a booklet with notes written by Stefan Glas (freelancer Rock Hard Germany, editor of Underground Empire) and Marco Magin (Breakout Magazine) plus never-before-seen pictures and band notes for each album.

In addition, Frontiers will make available, for the first time, a selection of vinyl releases on 2xLP, 180g, gatefold, color vinyl including: Colour Temple, The God Thing, Far Off Grace, Beyond Daylight and Christ 0. These will be pressed in very limited runs and then discontinued, so fans will want to snatch these up quickly.

"We are very proud of the release of our box set The Epic Works 1991 - 2015, which contains the demos, singles, and studio albums we released during that period,” says guitarist Stephan Lill. "Lots of time was spent gathering these releases, that covers almost 25 years, into a very nice package with a detailed band history, lots of pictures with our fans and us together, and much more. For us, and I think for our fans too, it is very exciting to follow our musical development from the melodic power rock style we played in the beginning of our career to the progressive metal we are known for today. Eight studio albums, a live release, an acoustic release, and a collection of all the bonus tracks we did during this period are on display here. The bonus track collection showcases the other side of Vanden Plas: acoustic versions of songs of our own, covers of musical influences like Dokken or Kansas, and special treats like a cut from our rock opera "Ludus Danielis" or the song we wrote for our favourite soccer club 1. FC Kaiserslautern. It almost seems a bit unreal when you see all these releases together, considering the fact that at the same time all the band members were engaged in many theatre productions, like The Rocky Horror Show or Jesus Christ Superstar, and that we wrote five rock operas as well, which were performed in several German theatres. I hope our fans will enjoy this musical journey as much as we did and still do."

For more than 20 years, Vanden Plas have been flag bearers for intelligent, intense, progressive metal. Since their debut album, Colour Temple up to their most recent saga, Chronicles Of The Immortals, which saw the band collaborate with Wolfgang Hohlbein, a writer who sold more than 40 million books worldwide, Vanden Plas have wowed progressive metal fans with their amazing music.

This set is an unmissable occasion to get to know in-depth the abilities and art of one of progressive metal’s greatest bands.

Bonus Treasures tracklisting:

"Kiss Of Death"

"Point Of Know Return"

"Gethsemane"

"Shape Of My Heart"

"Combien De Larmes" (How Many Tears - French Version)

"Raining In My Heart"

"Godmaker" (Acoustic Radio Version)

"Days Of Thunder"

"Fire"

"Ridin' The Wind"

"Eleyson"

"Das Ist Für Euch"

Lineup:

Andy Kuntz - Vocals

Stephan Lill - Guitar

Andreas Lill - Drums

Günter Werno - Keyboards

Torsten Reichert - Bas