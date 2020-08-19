VARG Release "Auf Die Götter" Single And Music Video; Zeichen Album Details Revealed

Today, the wolves of Varg release their second pagan metal single, “Auf die Götter” (engl. To The Gods), cut from the upcoming full-length, Zeichen, to be released on September 18 via Napalm Records. Along with an artful conceptualized official music video, the track relates to the Viking era and the tradition of worshipping miscellaneous gods, but also to the band’s past.

Shot in an ancient druid grove, the audio-visual embeds the music into the perfect surrounding and atmosphere. Freki’s cutting vocals merge with powerful guitar riffs and a melody that gets stuck in your head! Varg has never forgotten their pagan metal roots and this track marks their pure heritage as they return with full musical power!

Singer Freki states: "We decided to release 'Auf die Götter' (engl. To The Gods) as the second single, because it helps our fans to dive deeper into the concept of our new album Zeichen (engl. Signs). Before Christianisation, the Nordic mythology had a dominant impact on Viking culture. Gods as Odin, Thor, Loki and Freya embodied the center of belief. 'Auf die Götter' refers to this ancient belief and to the traditions within."

On their authentic masterpiece Zeichen, the wolves of Varg return to their roots and embark on a journey further down a new road. Within the first seconds of the album opener breaking loose, Varg draws the listener into the year “793” that heralded the ferocious era of the Vikings. In contrast, "Fara Til Ranar", including additional female vocals, is a melancholic, captivating saga about the Nordic sea goddess Rán, who pulls wandering sailors down into her wet grave. "Verräter", on the other hand, emphasizes the suffering and vengeance towards former allies with rapid guitar leads, and ultimately, the album culminates in the mighty title hymn “Zeichen”.

In addition to the ten new tracks, the mediabook contains a bonus CD featuring alternate versions of each song the band recorded with renowned guest musicians from Eluveitie, Nachtblut and Equilibrium among others. Looking at the final opus, it's not surprising why Varg took four years after the publication of Das Ende Aller Lügen (which hit number 17 on the German charts) to regather their forces, and today, Zeichen shows that Freki, Fenrier, Morkai and Garm consciously took their time to realign their inner compass and are not afraid of musical and intellectual freedom.

Singer Freki states: "In Norse mythology, the earth cleanses itself in fire and rises from the ashes - Zeichen is the rebirth of Varg. Based on our pagan metal roots, we have lyrically discarded all modern elements and simultaneously lifted vocals, melody and musical hardness to a whole new level. The path we walk on Zeichen is raw, pagan, authentic and completely dedicated to the Viking cult, runes and the old gods. Can you hear the murmuring? The runes have awakened!"

Zeichen will be available in the following formats:

- 2-CD mediabook

- 1-CD jewelcase

- 1 LP gatefold black

- 1 LP gold/black spotted (Napalm shop exclusive)

- wooden box set (Napalm shop exclusive)

- digital

Tracklisting:

"793"

"Schildwall"

"Auf die Götter"

"Rán"

"Fara Til Ranâr"

"Wildes Heer "

"Feld der Ehre"

"Wanderer"

"Verräter "

"Zeichen"

Varg lineup:

Freki - vocals, guitar

Fenrier - drums

Garm - rhythm guitar

Morkai - lead guitar

(Photo - Stefan Schuman)