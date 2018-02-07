VARGA - New Song "Mileage" Released

Canadian bashers Varga have checked in with the following update:

"Check out our latest original track, 'Mileage, available for download now, exclusively on Bandcamp.com. There are 200 free downloads available per month, or you can pay whatever amount you like. Any proceeds will go towards improving the studio at Varga HQ, so we can continue to make more and better recordings for you! Cheers everyone, horns up!"

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://vargahq.bandcamp.com/track/mileage" href="http://vargahq.bandcamp.com/track/mileage">Mileage by Varga</a>

During the summer of 2017, Varga posted a cover of the Michael Schenker classic instrumental “Into The Arena”. Mainman Joe Varga comments:

“In between writing material for the new Varga disc we like to bang out a few cover tunes in the studio just for fun! Here's our version of ‘Into The Arena’ instrumental by the great Michael Schenker. Cheers Everyone! And as always Crank it Up!!!!”

Varga has released four full-length albums, their last one being 2014’s Return Of The Metal.