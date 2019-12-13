VEGA Release New Version Of First-Ever Single; "Kiss Of Life" (2019) Streaming

UK melodic rockers, Vega, are streaming a new version of their first single, "Kiss Of Life".

Says the band: ""Forget about politics for 5 minutes and 12 seconds (or 10 mins and 24 seconds if you listen twice and so on). While recording the new album we decided that we wanted to celebrate 10 years of Vega. What better way than to release a brand spanking new version of our first single. We hope you guys and girls enjoy the song. The cover is also the original concept art for the album that we loved but ultimately got rejected. BIG thanks to Richard Mace for digging that out for us.

"Available on all platforms. Please listen, enjoy and share.

"Merry Christmas to you all and get ready for a new Vega album in 2020."