VEGA Streaming Unreleased Song "Under The Sun"

UK melodic rockers, Vega, are currently hard at work on their new studio album, but in the meantime, they've released an unreleased track from the Who We Are album sessions, "Under The Sun". So, it's a new/old track.

Says the band: "'Under The Sun' is a new/old song that was originally written and recorded for the Who We Are album (produced and mixed by Harry Hess of Harem Scarem), but due to the length of the album it didn’t make the final track listing. We had completely forgotten about this song and then it came up in conversation. So, to tide things over while we finish recording the new Vega album, we thought we would take it off that dusty shelf and release it. Enjoy this new/old song and get ready for an all new Vega album and tour in 2020!"

Vega's fifth studio album, Only Human, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. The band self-produced Only Human, but teamed up with legendary Canadian musician and producer Harry Hess (Harem Scarem) for the mixing and mastering to bring their fans another gem of a release.

If you're very lucky, there may be occasions in your life when you find a band and you realize you’ve discovered something a bit special. We've all heard groups who release 'great' albums, but Vega certainly make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up and provide butterflies in the stomach excitement when all fans of modern melodic rock listen to their new records for the first time. The 12 songs that comprise Only Human truly see Vega take their songwriting and musicianship to the next level.

"We wear our love of 80's rock music on our sleeves, but we also have injected our love of modern rock music to it. We aren't trying to rehash anything: the sound we have achieved is 100% Vega. We didn't want to try and guess what people expect and get it wrong," says singer Nick Workman.

Tracklisting:

"Let’s Have Fun Tonight"

"Worth Dying For"

"Last Man Standing"

"Come Back Again"

"All Over Now"

"Mess You Made"

"Only Human"

"Standing Still"

"Gravity"

"Turning Pages"

"Fade Away"

"Go To War"

"Mess You Made":

"Let’s Have Fun Tonight" lyric video:

"All Over Now":

"Worth Dying For" video:

"Last Man Standing":

Lineup:

Nick Workman: lead vocals, backing vocals, acoustic guitar

Tom Martin: bass guitar

Marcus Thurston: lead guitar

James Martin: keyboards

Mikey Kew: guitar, backing vocals

Martin ‘Hutch' Hutchinson: drums