VEGA Streaming “Worth Dying For” Single, Video

UK melodic rockers Vega will release their fifth studio album, Only Human, on May 11th on CD, LP and digital formats. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new video for the single "Worth Dying For" below.

The band self-produced the record but teamed up with legendary Canadian musician and producer Harry Hess (Harem Scarem) for the mixing and mastering to bring their fans another gem of a release.

If you're very lucky, there may be occasions in your life when you find a band and you realize you’ve discovered something a bit special. We've all heard groups who release 'great' albums, but Vega certainly make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up and provide butterflies in the stomach excitement when all fans of modern melodic rock listen to their new records for the first time. The 12 songs that comprise Only Human truly see Vega take their songwriting and musicianship to the next level.

Tracklisting:

"Let’s Have Fun Tonight"

"Worth Dying For"

"Last Man Standing"

"Come Back Again"

"All Over Now"

"Mess You Made"

"Only Human"

"Standing Still"

"Gravity"

"Turning Pages"

"Fade Away"

"Go To War"

"Worth Dying For" video:

"Last Man Standing":

"We wear our love of 80's rock music on our sleeves, but we also have injected our love of modern rock music to it. We aren't trying to rehash anything: the sound we have achieved is 100% Vega. We didn't want to try and guess what people expect and get it wrong," says singer Nick Workman.

Lineup:

Nick Workman: lead vocals, backing vocals, acoustic guitar

Tom Martin: bass guitar

Marcus Thurston: lead guitar

James Martin: keyboards

Mikey Kew: guitar, backing vocals

Martin ‘Hutch' Hutchinson: drums