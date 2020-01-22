VELIAN Issue New Single, Video “For Eternity”

The Bulgarian dark metal band Velian has released an official video to its new single. The song is called “For Eternity” and it will be part of the band’s upcoming second full-length album which is due to be released on April 30, 2020.

The track was recorded in the band’s own recording studio and the audio production (mix and mastering) were done by the Velian’s guitar player – Dilian Nedev.

The video was produced by Brain Stock Footage House.

Director - Nikola Koparov.

Executive Producer – Ivan Ivanov.

Camera - Petar Dimoff.