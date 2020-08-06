VELVET VIPER Release New Single From Remastered From Over Yonder

Velvet Viper are going to re-release the remastered first Zed Yago album, From Over Yonder, on August 21st via Massacre Records

You can now listen to the second single "Queen And Priest" via the YouTube clip below, as well as on various streaming platforms.

The album was remastered by Alexander Krull at his Mastersound Studio, and will include bonus tracks. From Over Yonder is available as Jewel Case CD as well as limited edition Vinyl LP in two different colors. You can pre-order it here.

From Over Yonder artwork and tracklisting:

"The Spell From Over Yonder"

"The Flying Dutchman"

"Zed Yago"

"Queen And Priest"

"Revenge"

"United Pirate Kingdom"

"Stay The Course"

"Rebel Ladies"

"Rocking For The Nation"

"Rebel Ladies" (Live München Theaterfabrik 1989 - Bonus Track)

"Rockin’ For The Nation" (Live London Hammersmith Odeon 1989 - Bonus Track)

"The Schmied" (Bonus Track)

"The Spell From Over Yonder":

(Photo credit: Volker Wilke)