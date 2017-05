German speed/thrash metal band, Vendetta, will re-release their Brain Damage album on June 16th via Massacre Records. The remastered version of the album’s title track is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“War”

“Brain Damage”

“Conversation”

“Precious Existence”

“Never Die”

“Love Song”

“Fade To Insanity”

“Dominance Of Violence”

“Metal Law”

“War” (Live)

“Brain Damage”: