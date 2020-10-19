Venezuela's LYONEN Brings New Dynamic To Classic Heavy Metal With "Lyonen" Video

Lyonen, the solo project from Venezuela's Luis Rivas, released a debut album This Is Lyonen during August of this year. It is a solid eleven-track effort packed with flouring power metal vocals, sweeping solos, and of course, a layer of thundering drums.

Rivas is a talented musician who seeks to push the envelope with his sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style. His music always contains a positive message, and the classic heavy metal track “Lyonen” is no exception. The song recalls a mix of Rivas’ teenage days in the ’80-’90s. It is an anthem for the band’s followers and encourages listeners to be free, do the right things, and stand for truth.

Today, Rivas shares the video for "Lyonen", which can be viewed below. He explains further: “I want to motivate the listeners through the lyrics while giving them a shot of classic heavy metal with melodic guitar lines and heavy vocals. Lyonen is important to me because this is the first time I can put what I am thinking into a song and I definitely want to do more.”

Aside from session vocals by Craig Cairns on the tracks along with Jose Vegas on bass for "No Borders" and Javi One doing drums on "2 Hours to Go", Rivas was the sole musician, engineer, and producer for the entire release, which was a challenge, but overall a very satisfying experience for him. Originally fifteen tracks were recorded, but only 11 were kept on the release, fans can expect more music from Lyonen in the near future.

The classic melodic heavy metal is suggested for fans of Helloween, Stratovarius, and Joe Satriani.

Tracklisting:

"Revelation"

"Lyonen"

"No Borders"

"Nehme die Sünde"

"I Am Not Wild"

"Angels Of Freedom"

"Dancing Free"

"Hard To Destroy"

"Breaking The Silence"

"2 Hours To Go"

Outro

"Revelation" video:

(Photo - Barbara Gomez)