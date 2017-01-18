VENOM Frontman CRONOS - “Venom Have Always Done Something New, Surprised People, So I Don't See The Point In Just Playing Those First Couple Of Albums”; Video

EMP Live TV recently caught up with British black metal legends, Venom. A video interview is available for streaming below.

In regards to not resting on their laurels or living in the past, vocalist/bassist Conrad "Cronos" Lant states: ”We're not just sort of playing the first couple of albums in some dingy little club, because that's a tribute band. That's not a band that's writing albums for tomorrow and getting out there and coming up with new ideas. Venom have always been controversial, Venom have always done something new, surprised people, so I don't see the point in just playing those first couple of albums. Apart from the fact that the majority of the people who like those albums are our age and don't probably even go to gigs anyway. The fans who come to our shows are all shouting for the new album, so we're still doing what Vemon have always done."

Venom’s most recent studio album, From The Very Depths, was released in January 2015 and is available via Spinefarm.