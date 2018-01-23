VENOM INC. And SUFFOCATION Release Final Itinerary For European Co-Headline Tour; Japan's SURVIVE Added To Bill
Venom Inc., the originators of black metal, and US death metal squad Suffocation are about to join forces. After both bands having released new material in the form of Avé and ...Of The Dark Light respectively this year, they'll embark on a European co-headline run in March-April. Support will come from Brazilian thrashers Nervosa as well as Canadian ethnic symphonic metallers Aeternam. Completing the line up is Japanese veterans Survive.
The whole final tour itinerary can be found below.
"It is with immense pleasure I can finally announce a European tour as the continuation of our Blood Stained Earth Tour in support of our new album Avé, out on Nuclear Blast. Starting in the USA and through Canada, we continue through Europe. We have the great pleasure of joining forces with the incredible Suffocation who I have admired and consider myself a great fan. This will be the show of shows, do not miss it! And as if they weren't enough, I have invited the incredible Nervosa from Brazil to also be a part of this. I promise you the bleeding we all do will be %100 METAL! See you soon and hold onto your fucking seats! AVÉ!" - Tony "The Demolition Man" Dolan
Tour dates:
March
9 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller
10 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
11 - Glasgow, UK - Audio**
12 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
13 - London, UK - Islington Academy
14 - Opwijk, Belgium - Nosta
15 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo*
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast
18 - Aarhus, Denmark - VoxHall
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
20 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
21 - Ingolstadt, Germany - Eventhalle Westpark
22 - Brescia, Italy - Circolo Colony
23 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
24 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
26 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Form Space
27 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
28 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum
29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
30 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk
31 - Katowice, Poland - Megaclub
* no Suffocation
** no Nervosa