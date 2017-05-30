VENOM INC Announce North American Blood Stained Earth Headline Tour With GOATWHORE, TOXIC HOLOCAUST And THE CONVALESCENCE

Venom Inc just finished up a huge performance at this past weekend's Blackest Of The Black festival in Silverado, CA. Now, you have more chances to witness the band's live onslaught.

Venom Inc have announced their upcoming Blood Stained Earth Tour, featuring support from extreme metal giants Goatwhore and Toxic Holocaust, as well as fast-rising death metal group The Convalescence. The tour will kick off in Philadelphia, PA on September 1st and visit several major cities in both the US and Canada, coming to a close in Baltimore, MD on October 2nd.

Tickets for the Blood Stained Earth Tour go on sale this coming Friday, June 2 at 10 AM, local time. Visit your local venue website or band websites for more information.

Venom Inc frontman Tony Dolan says, "It is with the greatest pleasure that we announce our 2017 North American Blood Stained Earth Tour! With a brand new set, we cannot wait to see our North American fans - old, loyal and new. With our brothers Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and The Convalescence, we give you a package that will leave you full of the best metal any tour can produce! Don't miss it, I promise you'll regret it. ALL HAIL NORTH AMERICA. AVE!"

In addition to the tour, Venom Inc are set to perform dates in Europe throughout 2017, including stops at MetalDays Festival, Heavy Metal Cauldron and others. The band will perform classic Venom sets. See below for all current performance dates:

Summer dates:

July

24 - Sotocje, Slovenia - MetalDays Festival

29 - Thiesi, Sardinia, Italy - Bardaneris

August

5 - Lyon, France - Sylak Open Air

Blood Stained Earth Tour with Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust and The Convalescence:

September

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

4 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

5 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

9 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Metal Fest

10 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

13 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

14 - Seattle, WA - Studio 7

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

18 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

22 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

26 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at HOB

28 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

29 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

30 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

October

1 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

2 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3 - Special Venom Inc Bash

4 - Special Venom Inc Bash

Fall festival dates:

October

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Heavy Metal Cauldron