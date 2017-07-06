VENOM PRISON Debut “Perpetrator Emasculation” Music Video

South Wales, UK death metal outfit, Venom Prison, have released a music video for “Perpetrator Emasculation”, a track from the band’s debut full-length album, Animus, released last year via Prosthetic Records. Recorded at a recent house-show in their hometown, this shows the band at their most feral.

Recorded by Tom Dring at Vagrant Recordings (Dragged Into Sunlight, Electric Wizard), Animus is 10 tracks of aural assaulting brutality. Venom Prison tackle subjects such as social Darwinism, misogyny, rape culture and the rejection of God and religion. As seen below, the artwork for Animus was created by German based legendary artist, Eliran Kantor (Testament, Sigh) who worked closely with Larissa to capture some of the themes of the album.

Tracklisting:

“Syllogism”

“Abysmal Agony”

“Celestial Patricide”

“Desecration of Human Privilege”

“Corrode The Black Sun”

“Immanetize Eschaton”

“The Exquisite Taste of Selfishness”

“Devoid”

“Perpetrator Emasculation”

“Womb Forced Animus”

“Corrode The Black Sun” video:

“Devoid” video:

“Celestial Patricide” video:

“Abysmal Agony”:

Trailer: