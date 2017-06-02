VENOMOUS MAXIMUS To Release No Warning Album In July; Details Revealed

Dark heavy metal band Venomous Maximus will release its new album, No Warning, on July 28th via Shadow Kingdom Records. Recorded at Portland, Oregon's Falcon Studios and produced by Toxic Holocaust's Joel Grind (Sunn 0))), Midnight), the LP is the follow-up to the band's celebrated sophomore album, Firewalker.

"Our new LP, No Warning points a magnifying glass directly towards this band's biggest strengths," comments Venomous Maximus vocalist/guitarist Gregg Higgins. "The guts of these songs were formed during many weeks on the road with our friends in High On Fire and Pallbearer are a razor-sharp representation of what this band does best. Prepare for riff after riff on top of riffs."

The 2015 release of Firewalker thrust Venomous Maximus into the higher reaches of the international hard-and-heavy music scene. Now, with No Warning, the band delivers an arsenal of the attributes; heaving heaviness, uncanny catchiness, haunting melodicism and red-blooded swagger. While some have looked to tag the band's high-powered sound as "occult rock", the album hosts a clutch of anthems that prove powerful songwriting wins out over stylistic classification every time. Two years in the making, No Warning is a fiery collection of songs that solidifies Venomous Maximus' place as pacesetters of today's heavy music landscape and the embodiment of American style doom rock.

Tracklisting:

“I”

“Spellbound”

“Pray For Me”

“Return Of The Witch”

“All Of My Dreams”

“II”

“No Warning”

“Blood For Blood”

“Endless”

“Sea Of Sleep”

Pre-order No Warning at this location.

In addition to Gregg Higgins, Venomous Maximus features Christian Larson (guitar), Trevi Biles (bass) and Bongo (drums).