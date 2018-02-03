VESANIA Guitarist MARCIN "VALEO" WALENCZYKOWSKI Passes

Poland's Vesania have checked in with some very sad news:

"He loved life more than any of us ever will. He was full of joy, independent personality, and free of demands and judgement. We all should have learned more from him. He was also an outstanding musician.

He never wished to complain about his health condition or make it public, although he was fighting a horrible sickness for a long time. Marcin 'Valeo' Walenczykowski, our friend and guitarist, passed away this morning.

Lights out. Curtains close."

Vesania Marcin 'Valeo' Walenczykowski, also known for his work with Sammath Naur and Mortis Dei, passed away on February 1st from lymphoma. No additional details have been made public.

Walenczykowski, who was born in 1980, played on Vesania's Deus Ex Machina (2016) and Distractive Killusions (2007) albums.